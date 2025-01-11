Father And Son’s Tragic Fate: A Smartphone Wish That Led to Dual Suicides

The teenager, who was the youngest of three brothers, had been staying at a hostel in Udgir. | Image: iStock

New Delhi: In yet another tragic incident, a class X student's desire for a smartphone and his farmer father's inability to afford the device led to both being found hanging from a tree on their family farm in a Nanded village.

Police reported that on Thursday morning, the 16-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree on the farm in Minaki, Biloli tehsil. His father, upon seeing his son, also hanged himself from the same tree.

The teenager, who was the youngest of three brothers, had been staying at a hostel in Udgir, Latur district. He came home to celebrate Makar Sankranti .

According to a police officer, the family members stated that the boy had requested his father buy him a smartphone for academic purposes, but due to financial constraints, the father was unable to afford it.

Superintendent of Police (Nanded) Abinash Kumar told a leading portal, "We have registered a case of accidental death on the basis of the statement of the boy's mother. We are verifying the circumstances that led to the incident."

"The twin suicides came to light after other members of the family reached the farm," the officer said.

Upon hearing about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene and took both individuals to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.