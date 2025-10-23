‘Father In Final Phase Of Political Career’: Siddaramaiah’s Son Reveals Karnataka CM’s Possible Political Successor

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has sparked speculation about a potential leadership change in the state Congress government.

Yathindra stated that his father, Siddaramaiah, is in the "final phase of his political career" and should mentor Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

MLC Yathindra said that his father, Siddaramaiah, will not contest the 2028 elections.

Discussing the state's successor, Yathindra emphasised that many politicians follow the secular Congress ideology and said that Satish Jarkiholi should lead them.

He added that after 2028, someone should emerge as a leader with similar principles, noting that Satish Jarkiholi is among those who consistently engage in ideological politics.

"My father said he will not contest the 2028 elections. After that, there are so many politicians who follow the secular Congress ideology. Let Satish Jarkiholi lead them all. After 2028, someone should lead, Satish Jarkiholi is also one of those who do ideological politics. Let Satish Jarkiholi guide those who follow that ideology," said Yathindra.

He further emphasised that Satish Jarkiholi can fill his father's position. "Satish Jarkiholi definitely has the power to fill his position. After my father retires from politics, Satish Jarkiholi is one of the few leaders who has the power to fill that position. Satish Jarkiholi is the next CM," added Yathindra.

The MLC in Kappalaguddi further emphasised that the state needs leaders with progressive principles.

"My father is in the final stages of politics. Our state needs leaders with progressive principles. Satish Jarkiholi has shouldered this responsibility. Jarkiholi will lead us by example," said CM's son Yathindra in Kappalaguddi.

Yathindra later clarified that his statement wasn't about changing the Chief Minister, but about promoting leaders with strong ideology.

"There is no question of any leadership change. No such discussion took place in the party..... All the MLAs will make the decision and the high command. There is no discussion of a change in CM for now," added Yathindra.

Earlier, Yathindra Siddaramaiah in Tumkur said there has been no discussion about the change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, and Siddaramaiah will complete five years in the Chief Minister's post.