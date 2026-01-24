Father Loses Temper, Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter For Failing To Count From 1 To 50 | Faridabad

Faridabad: A shocking case of barbarity has emerged from Faridabad, Haryana, where a man thrashed his four-year-old daughter to death because she could not write numbers from one to 50, police said. The man was arrested after his wife filed a complaint with the police, accusing her husband of beating their daughter.

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Krishna Jaiswal, who committed the act at his rented house in Faridabad's Jhar Sentli. Krishna is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kheratiya village.

What Happened?

Police said that the crime took place when the father, who worked night-shift at a private company, was helping her daughter with her homework on Wednesday evening. The man lost his temper when the child failed to do the homework and couldn't count from one to 50.

The man allegedly beat his daughter with a rolling pin several times before throwing her to the floor.

After thrashing his daughter, the man reportedly tried to stage it as an accidental fall. He took the child to a hospital, where he claimed that she had fallen down the stairs while playing. The child was declared dead at the hospital.

The child's mother, who also works at a private company, was in office when the incident took place. When she returned, her husband reportedly told her the fabricated events that led to the death of their daughter. However, he seven-year-old son informed her about the reality that had unfolded in the house. The woman immediately alerted the police, who registered a case and took the man into custody.

Father Was A Habitual Drinker

Police have stated that the man was a habitual drinker. As per reports, he had beaten his wife and children in the past as well.

Accused Krishna Jaiswal in police custody | Image: X