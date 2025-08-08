Father-Son Set Afire: 12-year-old Dies, Man Sustains Severe Burns in Bihar’s Katihar

Katihar: In a heart wrenching incident, a father-son duo was set on fire while sleeping in their courtyard in Kachora village of Bihar's Katihar district on Thursday. The assailants, still unidentified, allegedly poured petrol on the sleeping victims before igniting the flames. The 12-year-old son, Sunil Kumar Mandal, succumbed to his injuries, while the father, Ram Kalyan Mandal, remains in critical condition with severe burns.

According to local accounts, the family was asleep in their courtyard when the attackers struck. Piercing screams alerted neighbors and relatives, who rushed to the scene and found both victims engulfed in flames. Villagers immediately doused the fire and alerted police while arranging emergency medical care.

Sunil was declared dead during treatment, while Ram Kalyan was later shifted to Bhagalpur for specialized burn treatment.

Katihar Superintendent of Police Shikhar Chaudhary confirmed that the attack stemmed from a "mutual dispute," though specifics remain undisclosed. One suspect has been detained as authorities continue their probe.