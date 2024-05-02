Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who found himself at centre of political firestorm after heaping praise on Rahul Gandhi, once proudly declared Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack in October 2020.

Hussain, Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting minister, on Wednesday shared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech targetting BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption "Rahul on fire," inviting sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

The BJP leaders claimed that Congress' relationship with Pakistan has been exposed again, with Hussain openly supporting Rahul Gandhi in midst of election season.

Rahul on fire …. https://t.co/6pi1mL0bQN — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry)

When Fawad Lauded Pulwama Attack

Exposing Pakistan's blatant lie denying its involvement in the Pulwama attack, then top minister in the Imran Khan cabinet admitted that the heinous strike was carried on the directions of Pakistan government.

Speaking in the national assembly on October 29, 2020, the then Pakistan Minister Huaain called the Pulwama attack a ‘great achievemnt’ for his country under Imran Khan's leadership.

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (we hit India inside their territory). Pulwama was a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," the minister said.

Minister Fawad Chaudhary in Pakistani parliament (Oct 2020) : We did Pulwama attack & we are proud of it.



Congress ecosystem has always given a clean chit to Pakistan & blames PM Modi for Pulwama.

Today the same Fawad tweeted in support of Rahul Gandhi.



"Pakistan=Congress" pic.twitter.com/wTFDWDDLfa — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_)

2019 Pulwama Attack

A convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF officials on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was hit by an explosives-laden vehicle in the Pulwama district killing 40 jawans. The perpetrator—Adil Ahmad Dar—who was a local Kashmiri youth was killed in the suicide-bombing attempt.

The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. In the subsequent action, the terrorist outfit also released a video of Dar, who had joined the group a year earlier.

Pakistan, however, had maintained distance from allegations of any involvement in the Pulwama attack. However, their outrageous lie was exposed with Fawad's admission.