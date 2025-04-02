Fawad Khan’s Bollywood Comeback ‘Abir Gulaal’ Faces Backlash from MNS, Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback film, Abir Gulaal, has faced intense opposition from Raj Thackeray ’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) just hours after its teaser launch. The political party has strongly objected to the film’s release in Maharashtra, citing the presence of a Pakistani actor.

MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar stated that the party is “strictly against” the film’s release in Maharashtra due to Fawad Khan’s involvement.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also opposed the actor’s return to Bollywood, arguing that Indian audiences do not prefer watching films featuring Pakistani artists.

“There is widespread hatred for Pakistan in India. When a film from Pakistan is released, Indian audiences do not prefer watching it. Even if a few people watch it out of curiosity, Pakistani artists have never been able to gain widespread success in India,” Nirupam stated.

He further added that if there are policies against Pakistani actors and films being released in India, they should be implemented.

Following the 2019 Pulwama attack, several producer associations have raised concerns about Pakistani actors working in India.

“If the central government has a policy on this, it should be implemented. The decision on whether Pakistani films should be released in India or if their artists should be allowed to work here must be made by the government,” Nirupam added.

The president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association clarified that while there is no legal ban, they do not encourage Pakistani artists working in India.

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood Comeback

The teaser for Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, features the actor humming a song for Kapoor inside a car on a rainy London evening.

Filming began in the United Kingdom on September 29, 2024, and the movie is slated for release on May 9, 2025.

The romantic drama is directed by Aarti S. Bagdi.