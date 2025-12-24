'Fear For My Life... I Am Next': Unnao Rape Survivor Dissatisfied After Kuldep Sengar Gets Bail; To Knock SC's Door

New Delhi: Hours after former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Sengar was granted bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the survivor, her mother, and women activist Yogitha Bhayana held a protest at India Gate on Tuesday (December 23, 2025).

The survivor, who staged a protest at the Delhi landmark, questioning the timing of the order, alleged that bail was granted to Sengar due to the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Protests At India Gate

Shocking visuals from the India Gate where the protest was staged showed how the Unnao rape survivor was forcibly dragged and pushed into the CRPF bus by the Delhi police officials.

Advertisement

Similar treatment was also meted out to the victim's mother where she was also dragged inside the bus. The victim also sustained injuries during the protest, as per the dramatic visuals which emerged from the protest site.

What The Victim Said

Advertisement

Following Sengar's suspension of sentence, Unnao rape survivor said that is all set to knock the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Delhi High Court, citing she has full faith in the judiciary.

She also called for the bail of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar to be cancelled, citing that she is scared after his bail order.

The survivor in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV said that she fears for her life now following Sengar's bail. She added, "Kal meri security withdraw ki jaegi. Mai to fir kahi ki bhi nahi rahungi...jaan ka khatra lifetime tak bana hai".

The victim in conversation with Republic expressed dissatisfaction with the decision adding, "Father killed, aunts killed, I am next."

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday suspended the jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case. The High Court, directing him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of the like amount, also asked him not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim's house and not threaten her or her mother.

Highlighting the order, the victim stated how her father and aunt lost their lives even when Sengar was in jail, and added that she might be the next target.

She said "Everyone has become unsafe. His bail should be cancelled, and he should be sent to jail. We will go to the Supreme Court. I have faith in the Supreme Court. We are scared that he has been released."

Following Sengar's suspension of sentence, the victim added, “I heard the judgment, and I felt very bad. I wanted to kill myself then and there, but I stopped after thinking about my family. Injustice has been done to us. Elections are coming, and he has been released on bail so that his wife can contest the polls. If such a rape accused will come out, how will we be safe"?

Activist Yogitha Bhayana, also at the site of the protest, highlighted that the victim and her family have been alone in their ordeal, and questioned the grounds on which Sengar was given bail.

The Unnao Rape Case

The protests comes in backdrop of bail granted to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A Delhi CBI court convicted him in a minor's rape case, and he was serving a life sentence.

His appeal against the judgment is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence during the pendency of his appeal.