Feviquik Instead Of Stitches On 2-Year-Old's Eye Wound: Meerut Doctor Accused Of Gross Medical Negligence

Meerut: A disturbing case in Meerut has surfaced of alleged gross medical negligence where a private hospital doctor is accused of using Feviquik to seal a serious wound near the eye of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy instead of performing proper medical stitching. The child, Manraj Singh, son of financier Sardar Jaspinder Singh of Maples Heights, Jagriti Vihar Extension, sustained an injury near his eye after hitting the corner of a table while playing.

Adhesive used on a sensitive wound

The family immediately rushed the toddler to Bhagyashree Hospital. However, the family alleges a shocking lapse in care. "The doctor ordered a ₹5 tube of Feviquik from us instead of stitches and simply glued the child's wound with it," says a family member.

When the child's pain intensified after the procedure, the doctor reportedly dismissed it as a "normal reaction" and advised the family to wait. The child continued to suffer through the night. The family also expressed deep concern that the situation could have become serious if the Feviquik had entered his eye.

The following day, with the child still in extreme pain, the family took him to a popular hospital in the city. The doctors here reportedly spent approximately three hours removing the feviquick from the child’s wound. After cleaning the area, the doctors performed the necessary medical procedure, applying four stitches to the wound.

CMO orders probe

The victim's family has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) office in Meerut. Meerut CMO, Dr Ashok Kataria, confirmed receipt of the complaint and stated that the matter is being taken seriously. "An inquiry committee has been constituted after receiving the complaint," Dr Kataria said. "The committee is investigating the entire matter, and action will be taken as per the rules once the report is submitted."

The incident has highlighted serious concerns regarding medical malpractice and standards of care in private health facilities in the region.