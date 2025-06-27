‘Few Devotees Fainted Due To Humidity’: Odisha Minister Clarifies Reports Of Mass Devotees Fainting During Puri Rath Yatra

Puri: The annual Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Puri witnessed a surge in medical emergencies as multiple devotees fainted due to extreme humidity and heat while pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra on Friday. According to reports, ambulances were quickly dispatched to the scene to provide medical assistance to those affected. Meanwhile, amidst reports that over 500 devotees collapsed and were hospitalised in various hospitals, Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling has clarified, saying that a few devotees felt unconscious and were immediately taken to the hospital.

After reports of hundreds of people collapsing during the ceremonial pulling of the Taladhwaja chariot, one of the three grand chariots drawn as part of the centuries-old tradition, Minister Mahaling stepped forward to clarify the situation, stating that only a few devotees felt unconscious due to the sweltering heat and humidity. "Due to high humidity, one or two devotees collapsed. The rescue teams took them to the hospital immediately," he said. Mahaling assured that primary health care centres in the temple area were equipped to handle the situation, with glucose and water being provided adequately to those in need. "I will also visit the hospital to make sure that proper healthcare is being provided to those who may need it," he added.

However, several reports suggested that over 500 devotees fell unconscious and were hospitalised, which contradicted the minister's statement.

In preparation for the Rath Yatra, the Odisha government had deployed 378 healthcare professionals, including doctors and paramedical staff, and set up 69 first-aid centres and 74 ambulances to handle medical emergencies. A team of doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneswar was also stationed at medical centres in Puri to provide additional support. Despite these efforts, the sheer number of devotees and the extreme weather conditions posed big challenges.

The security arrangements for the festival were heightened, with over 10000 police personnel deployed, including Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and 275 Artificial Intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations to monitor the crowd. Drone surveillance and anti-drone systems were also employed to enhance security and crowd management.