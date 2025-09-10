FICCI–BCG Report Highlights: Macro-Economic Supply Chain Shifts to the Indian Ocean Trade Lake

New Delhi: India is rapidly positioning itself as a pivotal hub in the ongoing global supply chain realignment, reclaiming echoes of its ancient role as the beating heart of the Indian Ocean trade. As global value chains fragment under shifting geopolitics, climate imperatives, and friend-shoring strategies, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Boston Consulting Group’s latest report highlights how India is emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of this tectonic macro-economic shift.

Supply Chains Rewired: India’s Moment in Trade Realignment

According to the report “Evolving Landscape of Global Value Chains” The United States’ $150 billion import cuts from China have already generated nearly $23 billion in incremental exports for India in sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and IT hardware. India’s advantage lies not just in cost arbitrage but in resilience, adaptability, and the ability to plug into multi-region supply networks now replacing single-country dependencies.

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has become a fulcrum in this shift, attracting investments exceeding $20 billion and generating $191 billion of output across strategic industries. From electronics assembly lines to bulk drugs and specialised IT components, the PLI architecture is nudging India up the value chain. Yet the report warns of a structural bottleneck: India remains heavily import-dependent for critical inputs, about 70% of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), over 50% of solar wafers, and key semiconductor parts still come from abroad.

Strategic Trade Corridors: From Muziris to IMEEC

Just as the port of Muziris once linked Roman Egypt to South Asia, new trade corridors today are poised to reshape India’s external sector. The proposed India-UK Free Trade Agreement, with its potential to unlock a $98 billion market by removing tariffs on 99% of tariff lines, and the more ambitious India-EU pact, with access to $570 billion worth of trade currently orbiting China, represent trillion-dollar opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent conversation with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni underlined the geopolitics behind this acceleration. Meloni reiterated Italy’s strong support for an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA. Both leaders also discussed the IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor), billed as a twenty-first-century reboot of the ancient spice and silk routes. Announced on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023, IMEEC seeks to knit together road, rail, and sea networks spanning India, West Asia, and Europe, effectively repositioning the Indian Ocean long described by historians as a “trade lake”as the new axis of global commerce.

New Rules of Trade: Digital, Green, and Agile

Rahul Jain, Senior Partner at BCG, stressed that trade flows are being rewritten: “from single-country hubs to regional blocs, from cost-driven design to resilience-led multi-variable strategies, and from paper compliance to digital traceability.” In this context, India, with relatively low export dependence just about 20–21% of GDP compared to China’s over 30%, India retains insulation against tariff shocks while building bandwidth to expand exports globally.

The FICCI-BCG report outlines four imperatives:

Make in India for the World: Building export clusters beyond cost competitiveness.

Make in India for India: Securing domestic supply chains.

Move up the Value Chain: Pivoting from assembly to innovation hubs.

Build Digital and Green Value Chains: Embedding sustainability and traceability as competitive levers.

India’s Maritime Continuum: From Lothal to Bali

These shifts are not without historical resonance. Archaeological and literary records from the dock at Lothal (c. 2300 BCE) to Tamil Sangam poetry demonstrate India’s seafaring culture that shaped the Indian Ocean world for millennia. Mid-ocean crossings enabled by the monsoon winds connected Barygaza and Muziris to Roman ports such as Berenike and Myos Hormos, while to the east, India’s trade links extended deep into Southeast Asia and China. At its height, customs duties on Indo-Roman trade are estimated to have funded a significant portion of the Roman exchequer.

This legacy is being revived symbolically in November 2024 when a 21-meter-long stitched wooden ship a replica of traditional Indian vessels built without nails, will set sail from Odisha to Bali. Crewed by the Indian Navy, the project embodies both heritage reclamation and India’s modern push to re-anchor itself in the Indian Ocean trade architecture.

Towards a New Trade Renaissance

Today, as blocs like IPEF, BRICS+, and ASEAN reconfigure flows of capital and commodities away from over-concentration in China, India’s geographic centrality, policy thrust via PLI, and proactive trade diplomacy are converging to engineer what could be a second “Indian Ocean Renaissance.” If the India-EU FTA is sealed this year and IMEEC is operationalised in the coming decade, India will not just be plugging into supply chains, rather it will be orchestrating them.