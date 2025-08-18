Fight Against Terrorism 'Major Priority': Jaishankar Emphasizes Zero Tolerance To Chinese Counterpart

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day visit, held a crucial bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. The two leaders discussed various bilateral aspects with each other, marking a crucial step in strengthening ties between India and China. The Chinese Foreign Minister's visit comes at a time when both nations are making efforts to reboot geopolitical dynamics, particularly in the context of rising tensions between India and the United States.

Wang Yi's visit is strategically timed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected participation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, scheduled for August 31 to September 1. During his visit, Wang Yi held a crucial bilateral meeting with EAM S Jaishankar on Monday, focusing on key issues such as border disputes, trade, and resuming direct flight services between the two countries.

The Chinese Foreign Minister's visit is to build on the momentum of high-level exchanges between the two nations. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, "China is willing to take the opportunity of Wang Yi's visit to India to work together with the Indian side in implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries." The aim of the Chinese leader's visit included enhancing political mutual trust, strengthening practical cooperation, and promoting the sustained development of China-India relations.

The 24th round of Special Representatives' talks on the boundary question, scheduled during Wang Yi's visit, will be a crucial aspect of the discussions. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Wang Yi will lead these talks, which are set to address long-standing border disputes and ensure stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

What EAM Jaishankar Said

The discussions between the two leaders were comprehensive, covering a wide range of issues including economic and trade matters, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity, and bilateral exchanges.

During the meeting, Jaishankar asserted the importance of adopting a constructive approach in the engagement between the two nations, following a difficult period in their relationship. He outlined the need for mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest to guide India-China ties. "Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides," Jaishankar stated.

The External Affairs Minister pointed to the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy, particularly in the current environment. He also stressed that the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a major priority. "In the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority," he said.

The two leaders will discuss border issues, with Jaishankar emphasising the need for jointly maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas. "This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward," the EAM remarked.

Jaishankar expressed confidence that the discussions with Wang Yi will contribute to building a stable, cooperative, and forward-looking relationship between India and China. "Overall, it is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China, one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns," he added.

India-China Trade Cooperation

The Chinese leader's visit to India showcased the growing importance of trade and economic cooperation between China and India. The recent developments, such as China's decision to ease restrictions on urea exports to India, indicated a possible thaw in bilateral relations. The step could alleviate global supply pressures and reduce high prices, benefiting India's agricultural sector.

The timing of Wang Yi's visit is notably important, given the current global economic situation amid Donald Trump's tariff threats. With the US imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods, India is exploring alternative partnerships to mitigate the impact. China's support for India in this context could be a crucial factor in shaping the future of their bilateral relationship.