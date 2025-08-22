‘Fill Us in Sacks!’: Women Protest Congress Leader's Insensitive Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana

Rajgarh: A statement by Congress leader and District Panchayat member, who is also the Chairman of the Agriculture Committee, Jaywant Gurjar, has triggered a political uproar in Rajgarh. The controversy erupted after Jaywant Gurjar’s remarks on the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana during a Congress welcome ceremony, leading to widespread anger and fierce protests by women.

The incident took place on Wednesday during a program organized to welcome Congress’s newly-appointed District President and former minister Priyavrat Singh at Mangal Bhawan, Rajgarh. Singh was visiting the headquarters for the first time after assuming his new role. The event saw the participation of former MLAs and a large number of Congress workers.

However, the atmosphere turned tense when Jaywant Gurjar, addressing the gathering, made a controversial statement. Commenting on the women associated with the Ladli Behna Yojana, Jaywant Gurjar said, “This time Congress will win, where are the Ladli sisters… we will fill everyone in sacks.”

Women’s Anger Erupts, Protest with Sacks

Outraged by this statement, women staged a strong protest outside the Congress office in Rajgarh on Friday. Carrying sacks in their hands, the women raised slogans against Gurjar and the Congress party. Demonstrators challenged the leader’s words, saying, “If you have courage, fill us in sacks.”

The protestors alleged that Gurjar’s remarks were a direct insult to the dignity of women and an attempt to belittle the sisters benefiting from the state government’s flagship scheme. They pointed out that while the government was working to empower women and ensure respect for them, the Congress leader’s statement mocked their identity and reduced them to ridicule.

The agitated women demanded an unconditional public apology from the Congress party. They warned that if the party fails to apologize, their agitation will intensify further. The protest created high tension outside the Congress office, with police personnel deployed to prevent any escalation.