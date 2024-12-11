Film Influence Gone Too Far? 4 Andhra Students Escape Hostel, Inspired by Lucky Bhaskar

Four students of class ninth from St. Ann's High School in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam have gone missing after allegedly inspired by the popular film Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salmaan. The missing students identified as Bodapati Charan Teja, Gudala Raghu, Nakkala Kira Kumar, and Kartik, all were residing in a hostel under the Maharani Peta police station jurisdiction and were last seen on Monday morning.

CCTV footage from the hostel shows the boys scaling the hostel gate around 6:20 am, passing their bags over before fleeing. Before leaving, they reportedly told their friends they wouldn't return until they had enough money to buy cars and houses, just like the protagonist Bhaskar from the film.

The boys' disappearance raised concern when the hostel management reported that they had not returned, leading their parents to file a missing persons report at the MR Peta police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had watched the film Lucky Bhaskar the day before the incident. The movie’s storyline, which follows a common man’s rise from poverty to wealth, appears to have inspired them. The boys, influenced by the film’s portrayal of overcoming hardships and achieving success, reportedly decided to replicate Bhaskar’s journey in real life. This motivation seemingly played a significant role in their actions, as they attempted to mirror the protagonist's narrative in a troubling and criminal manner.

One of the boys, Kiran Kumar, was found to have Rs 12,000 with him when he left. He used Rs 8,000 to pay his hostel fees, leaving him with Rs 4,000. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to track the missing students and have formed a special team to find them.

Authorities are conducting searches at key locations, including railway stations and bus terminals, in an effort to locate the boys. The film Lucky Bhaskar, which has achieved commercial success, has been praised for its inspiring story of a man who breaks free from a stagnant career through bold, though illegal, actions.