Film on PM Modi's Childhood 'Chalo Jeete Hai' to Be Screened Across Bihar on PM 75th Birthday

Patna: To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will screen the film 'Chalo Jeete Hai,' based on the PM's childhood, across all 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Apart from the film screening, the celebrations will also include a two-week-long 'Sewa Pakhwada', featuring blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, exhibitions on PM Modi's achievements, and various public discussions. For the screenings, the party has prepared 243 vehicles equipped with LED screens, with one vehicle assigned to each constituency. Union Minister Nityanand Rai flagged off the vehicles in Patna on Tuesday.

"Using around 243 vehicles fixed with LEDs, we will screen the film Chalo Jeete Hai, which is based on PM Modi's childhood. This is not just a film, but rather the reality of PM's childhood. He has seen poverty, he has seen his own mother wash utensils in others' homes, and work hard. He knows the pain of the poor; the pain of the poor is still in PM's heart," the Union Minister said while addressing the flagging off ceremony.

BJP Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal, also present at the event, highlighted the preparations for the celebrations. "We are going to celebrate PM Modi's birthday Sewa Pakhwada, and we have flagged off multiple vehicles today, which will show the film on PM's childhood across all the Bihar assembly constituencies. The difficulty that PM Modi has gone through, living a life of poverty, will be shown across the state," he told reporters.

The short film 'Chalo Jeete Hai' directed by Mangesh Hadawale revolves around an impressionable boy who takes inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's quote, "Wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain (Only those who live for others, actually live)." The film has also won the National Award for the best 'non-feature film'.

Preparations for the fifteen-day-long Sewa Pakhwada are in full swing, with the BJP organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions to showcase the government's initiatives across the country.