MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary To File Nomination For UP BJP President Tomorrow

Lucknow: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary is set to make a big political move. According to sources close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Mahrajganj MP, Chaudhary, will file his nomination papers for the post of Uttar Pradesh BJP president at the party’s Lucknow headquarters on Saturday.

Pankaj Chaudhary, who has been serving as MoS (Finance) since the 2024 cabinet reshuffle, is being touted as the party’s OBC flagship for the crucial northern state. A seasoned parliamentarian with seven terms, has built a reputation as a reliable organiser in the eastern districts of UP. Reportedly, Chaudhary enjoys the backing of senior leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah, who reportedly praised his loyalty during the recent Lok Sabha campaign.

The announcement of the new state president is slated for Sunday, after the party’s internal elections are completed. With 84 district presidents already declared out of 98 districts, the organisational groundwork is said to be fully prepared for the leadership vote .