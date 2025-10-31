Finance Minister Sitharaman's Bhutan Trip Halted After Severe Weather Forces Flight To Make Unexpected Landing In Bagdogra

Darjeeling: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's scheduled visit to Bhutan was disrupted on Thursday after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Bagdogra Airport in Darjeeling. The plane's emergency landing was attributed to adverse weather conditions, with heavy rain and low pressure rendering it impossible for the aircraft to continue its journey to Bhutan.

According to reports, the Finance Minister's plane departed for Bhutan on Thursday afternoon, but the inclement weather conditions soon took a turn for the worse. Amidst worsening weather conditions, the pilot deemed it necessary to divert the flight to Bagdogra Airport in Darjeeling, where the plane made an emergency landing.

Sitharaman's official schedule indicated her arrival in Bhutan was slated for October 30. However, because of the weather disruption, she will be staying the night in Siliguri. Administrative officials confirmed that the Finance Minister is scheduled to continue her travel to Bhutan on Friday morning, provided the weather improves.

Notably, Union Minister Sitharaman is heading the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs for an official tour of Bhutan, running from October 30 to November 2.

According to a press release, the Union Finance Minister will commence her official engagements with a visit to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, founded in 1765 and currently housing over 100 monks dedicated to advanced Buddhist study.

During her time in Bhutan, Sitharaman will inspect several important projects that are being implemented with financial backing from the Government of India. These include the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, the Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, and the Punakha Dzong.

The Union Finance Minister’s agenda includes scheduled meetings with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and the Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay. She is also set to hold a bilateral discussion with Bhutan’s Finance Minister, Lekey Dorji, focused on exploring ways to further enhance economic and financial cooperation between India and Bhutan.

As part of the official itinerary, the Union Finance Minister will attend a sequence of presentations detailing Bhutan's major development initiatives. These sessions will cover the energy sector by Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC), an overview of Bhutan's 21st Century Economic Roadmap, insights into the banking and financial sector from Druk PNB and the Bank of Bhutan, and a presentation on the ambitious Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

Sitharaman is also scheduled to visit the Cottage and Small Industries (CSI) Market, where she will personally observe a transaction utilising India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), illustrating the increasing digital and financial integration between the two nations.

Towards the conclusion of her trip, the Finance Minister will travel to the Punakha Dzong, which is Bhutan’s second-oldest and second-largest fortress. On the journey, she will engage with Bhutanese farmers to gain a better understanding of their agricultural techniques, challenges, and opportunities.

The official release concluded by stating that the visit shows India’s steadfast partnership with Bhutan, a relationship founded on mutual respect, trust, and a shared dedication to achieving progress and prosperity across the region.