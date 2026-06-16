FIR Against 6 MP Cops, 90 Others For ‘Fake’ NDPS Raid In Rajasthan, Court Orders Case After Inquiry Into January 28 Ghatakhedi Operation

Agar Malwa: An FIR has been registered against six Madhya Pradesh police personnel, including two then police station in-charge, and more than 90 others, including policemen, in connection with an alleged 'fake' NDPS case.

The case was registered at the Dag Police Station in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on June 15, following directions issued by the Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Chaumahla. The court ordered registration of the case after examining an inquiry report and evidence submitted before it.

Among those named in the FIR are the then Agar police station in-charge Shashi Upadhyay, the then Barod police station incharge Rup Singh Rajput, police personnel Rakhi Gurjar, Ajay Jat, Shubham and Rahul Vishwakarma.

Apart from this, around 90 other unknown individuals, including police personnel, have also been named as accused.

Advertisement

The case pertains to an NDPS operation conducted on January 28, 2026, when Madhya Pradesh police from Agar Malwa district carried out a raid in Ghatakhedi village under Dag police station limits in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. Police had claimed to have seized MD drugs, chemicals used in drug manufacturing and machinery worth nearly Rs 5 crore. Two people were arrested during the operation, which was then projected as a breakthrough in the fight against narcotics.

The operation later came under scrutiny after relatives of the arrested persons and 75-year-old Ghatakhedi resident Hamid Khan approached the Chaumahla court on February 21, alleging that the police action was fabricated and carried out in violation of legal procedures.

Advertisement

In the complaint, Khan alleged that nearly 100 police personnel entered the village during the operation and took family members along without following due process. The complainant termed the entire action malicious and sought judicial intervention.

Taking note of the allegations, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered an inquiry into the matter. After that, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Jhalawar office, submitted a detailed report on May 5.

Upon reviewing the inquiry report and available records, the court observed that a prima facie cognisable offence was made out and directed registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved.

Acting on the court's order, the Dag Police registered the FIR under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 131, 201 and 329(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"We have received information that an FIR has been registered there (Dag police station in Rajasthan's Jhalawar). An NDPS operation was conducted in January this year, and this FIR has been registered in connection with that operation. We will provide all the necessary support sought in the investigation of the matter and will also follow the legal procedure required in this regard," said Dilip Soni, Superintendent of Police (SP, Agar Malwa).

When asked about any departmental action against the police personnel named in the FIR, the officer said that the matter was being reviewed and appropriate action would be taken accordingly.

"We have continuous conversations with the Rajasthan police, and we will extend all possible assistance required to them in relation to the case. We will not hide any kind of evidence, we will follow all the legal norms needed," he added.