FIR Filed Against BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari And Nishikant Dubey For Entering Baba Baidyanath Temple's Sanctum Sanctorum

Deoghar: BJP Lok Sabha MPs Manoj Tiwari and Nishikant Dubey have been embroiled in controversy after an FIR was registered against them in Jharkhand's Deoghar for allegedly entering the sanctum sanctorum of the revered Baba Baidyanath Temple. According to reports, the incident occurred when Manoj Tiwari and Nishikant Dubey reached the Deoghar temple with the Kanwar Yatra.

As per reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs were accused of forcibly entering the sanctum sanctorum, which is typically restricted to priests and authorised personnel. The Jharkhand Police lodged an FIR after receiving accusations over the alleged incident, which took place on August 2.

FIR Filed At Baba Baidyanath Mandir Police Station

As per reports, the FIR, registered at the Baba Baidyanath Mandir Police Station, accused Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, and several others of entering the inner shrine of the temple, thereby hurting religious tradition and sentiments. The complainant, temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur, alleged that the MPs' actions caused obstacles in government work by entering into a scuffle with police personnel deployed for security reasons. According to the priest, the scuffle resulted in a stampede-like situation, instilling fear among the thousands of devotees present.

The Baba Baidyanath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, holds immense importance for millions of devotees who flock to the shrine during the holy month of 'Shravan'. It is a period when thousands of 'Kanwariyas' embark on a 105 km pilgrimage from Sultanganj in Bihar to Jharkhand's Deoghar, to offer holy Ganga water at the temple. During this year's pilgrimage, around 55 lakh 'Kanwariyas' have already offered holy water at the temple, with around two lakh devotees availing the 'Shighra Darshanam' facility.

What Nishikant Dubey Said

Reacting to the FIR, Nishikant Dubey took to the social media platform X, stating, "This case has been registered for worshipping... So far, 51 cases have been registered against me. Tomorrow, I will go straight to the police station from Deoghar airport for my arrest."