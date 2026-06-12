Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • FIR Against Three for Circulating Objectionable, Forged Posts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter

FIR Against Three for Circulating Objectionable, Forged Posts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter

An FIR was reportedly lodged on Thursday following a formal complaint by Parveen Yadav, national secretary of the Samajwadi Party’s Adhivakta Sabha. The complainant stated that the accused had circulated defamatory & misleading content online with the deliberate intent to tarnish Aditi Yadav’s image

Ankita Paul
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
FIR Against Three for Circulating Objectionable, Forged Posts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter
FIR Against Three for Circulating Objectionable, Forged Posts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter | Image: Social Media

Kanpur: The Kanpur cyber crime police have booked three individuals for allegedly sharing objectionable and fabricated social media posts aimed at defaming Aditi Yadav, daughter of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

An FIR was reportedly lodged on Thursday following a formal complaint by Parveen Yadav, national secretary of the Samajwadi Party’s Adhivakta Sabha. The complainant alleged that the accused had circulated defamatory and misleading content online with the deliberate intent to tarnish Aditi Yadav’s image and damage the family’s reputation.

As per reports, the three individuals named in the FIR are Bharat Kumar Patel, Nageshwar Singh Baghel, and Vinod Kumar Yadav. A probe into the matter is currently underway.

Advertisement

Police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin and spread of the forged posts. 
 

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Ankita Paul
Published On: