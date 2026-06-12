FIR Against Three for Circulating Objectionable, Forged Posts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter

Kanpur: The Kanpur cyber crime police have booked three individuals for allegedly sharing objectionable and fabricated social media posts aimed at defaming Aditi Yadav, daughter of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

An FIR was reportedly lodged on Thursday following a formal complaint by Parveen Yadav, national secretary of the Samajwadi Party’s Adhivakta Sabha. The complainant alleged that the accused had circulated defamatory and misleading content online with the deliberate intent to tarnish Aditi Yadav’s image and damage the family’s reputation.

As per reports, the three individuals named in the FIR are Bharat Kumar Patel, Nageshwar Singh Baghel, and Vinod Kumar Yadav. A probe into the matter is currently underway.

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Police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin and spread of the forged posts.

