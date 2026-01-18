FIR Filed Against Greater Noida Builder After Techie Drowns In Flooded Construction Pit

Greater Noida: An FIR against a local builder has been registered by the police authorities after the tragic drowning of a 27-year-old software engineer in Sector 150 in Greater Noida.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday as the victim, Yuvraj Mehta, was driving back to the high-rise apartment he shared with his father.

According to police reports, Mehta lost control of his vehicle while making a turn. The car crashed through the boundary wall of a roadside drain and fell into the flooded basement of an adjacent under-construction building.

Mehta, who was employed at a firm in Gurugram, was unable to escape the water-filled site.

The rescue operation involved a massive joint effort between the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local fire services.

Despite these deployments, the mission spanned several hours, with Yuvraj Mehta’s body finally being recovered in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim’s father has raised serious concerns regarding the timeline of the rescue, alleging that delays proved fatal.

He further claimed that the community had repeatedly petitioned for the installation of barricades and reflectors along the hazardous drain, but their warnings were ignored.