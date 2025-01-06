FIR Filed Against Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Over Remarks On Minister Dhananjay Munde

Beed: The Maharashtra police in Beed district have filed an FIR against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for allegedly making defamatory comments against state minister Dhananjay Munde. The police took action after a complaint was lodged by Tukaram Aghav, an individual from the area. The police have initiated a legal action into the matter.

According to the reports, the incident took place during a rally in Parbhani on Saturday, where Jarange criticised Munde in connection with the murder of Beed's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. Jarange reportedly said that the Maratha community would not allow Munde to walk freely on the streets if any harm came to Deshmukh's family. These remarks sparked anger among Munde’s supporters, who later protested against Jarange outside the Shivajinagar Police Station in Beed and demanded legal action.

As per reports, Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9. The motive for the crime appears to be Deshmukh's attempt to prevent an extortion attempt by a company operating a windmill project. Seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is handling the case.

The murder has gained attention for its caste-related implications, as Deshmukh was a Maratha, while most of the accused belong to the Vanjari community, which holds a major influence in the Beed district.