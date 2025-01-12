FIR Filed Against Pappu Yadav and 9 Others for Vandalizing Showroom During Bihar Bandh

FIR Filed Against Pappu Yadav and Nine Others for Vandalizing Showroom During BPSC Exam Irregularities Bihar Bandh | Image: Republic

Patna: Amid the ongoing Bihar bandh over alleged irregularities in the BPSC exam, a case has been registered against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and nine others for vandalizing a showroom in Patna.

Patna DM Chandrashekhar said on Sunday that 10 people have been arrested for causing disturbances. Pappu Yadav's supporters had called for the Bihar bandh over alleged irregularities in the BPSC 70th exam.

The impact of the Bihar bandh was felt not only in Patna but also in areas like Purnia, Katihar, and Madhepura.

Pappu Yadav and his supporters are accused of vandalizing a vehicle and forcibly closing a showroom during the Bihar bandh in Patna.

According to reports, the MP's supporters gathered near Science College in Patna in the morning, stopped vehicles, burned an effigy on Ashoka Rajpath, and disrupted traffic near Dak Bungalow intersection.

During the protest in Patna, Pappu Yadav appeared on the road wearing a shroud with 'Ram naam satya hai' written on it, saying that those opposing the students are doomed.