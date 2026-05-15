FIR Filed Against Pratapgarh MLC Akshay Pratap Singh And 3 Others In Lucknow

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police Station naming 4 persons, among them Pratapgarh MLC Akshay Pratap Singh, over allegations raised in a formal complaint. The case was a fresh legal development involving prominent political figures in Uttar Pradesh, drawing attention to the ongoing dispute behind the complaint.

The police confirmed that the report was registered after receiving a written submission from Bhanvi Kumari, wife of independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. Acting on the complaint, the police at Hazratganj initiated proceedings and have begun a formal investigation into the matter. The other persons named alongside Akshay Pratap Singh are Rohit Kumar Singh, Anil Kumar Singh, and Ramdev Yadav.

According to police sources, the FIR was registered after Bhanvi Kumari submitted a detailed written complaint outlining her grievances. The officials, while the exact allegations have not been made public, stated that the complaint provided sufficient grounds to proceed under the relevant sections of law. The matter is now being probed by the Lucknow Police, who have indicated that the investigation will follow standard procedure.

The police said that the case was registered without delay once the complaint was received and verified at the station level. “We have registered the report and started an investigation based on the complaint filed by the complainant,” a senior officer from Hazratganj Police Station confirmed. The police have not made any arrests, and no further statements have been issued regarding the next steps, as per police sources.

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Meanwhile, the inclusion of a sitting MLC and other named persons has added a political dimension to the case, with the development expected to draw political scrutiny in the state. Notably, Akshay Pratap Singh represents Pratapgarh in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, while the other accused are also reported to have local connections.

The police are expected to record statements, inquire about the evidence submitted, and ascertain the course of further action. No official comment has been made by Akshay Pratap Singh or the others at the time of reporting.

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