BREAKING: FIR Filed In Bengaluru Stampede Incident, Case Transferred To CID

An aerial view of RCB fans gathered outside Vidhana Soudha to catch a glimpse of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champion team, in Bengaluru. | Image: ANI

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stampede incident, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left over 30 injured, will now be probed by the CID. A Special Investigation Team will also be formed to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), DNA event manager, KSCA administrative committee and others at the Cubbon Park police station in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede incident.

As per the initial information, the FIR states criminal negligence in the stampede case.

Earlier today, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and the investigating officer of the Bengaluru stampede incident G Jagadeesh informed that they will issue a notice to the Karnataka Cricket Board, Royal Challengers Bengaluru management, and others, in view of the stampede incident.

A day after the tragic incident, Jagadeesha inspected the site near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, along with his officials on Thursday.

“I will issue notice to KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association), RCB, Event Manager, Police Commissioner...I will issue a notice to RCB management,” Jagaeesha had said in a statement while speaking to media.

RCB statement on Chinnaswamy stampede case

Royal Challengers Bengaluru expressed profound grief on the stampede incident which claimed the lives of 11 people and announced financial assistance to the affected families.

Expressing that the incident caused a lot of anguish and pain for the RCB family, the cricket franchise announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased.

The franchise has also created RCB Cares fund to support fans who were injured during the stampede.

Siddaramaiah says nobody expected such a huge crowd

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a statement on Wednesday said nobody expected that such a huge crowd would turn up for the RCB victory celebrations.

Siddaramaiah informed that the Chinnaswamy stadium had the capacity to host around 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh turned up.

Multiple videos had appeared on social media showing a massive crowd on the streets of Bengaluru, near Vidhan Soudha, outside the Chinnaswamy stadium and all those spots from where the convoy of the IPL winning team had passed as fans were eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.