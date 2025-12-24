FIR Registered Against Accused IGMC Doctor In Shimla Over Assaulting Patient In Pulmonary Ward

Shimla: Shimla Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday against a doctor of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla, in connection with the alleged assault of a patient inside the male pulmonary ward, following a complaint lodged by the patient and his family members.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered at the Shimla Sadar police station under Sections 125(a), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case relates to an incident reported to have occurred on December 22 in the pulmonary ward of IGMC, where a video of the alleged assault later surfaced on social media.

According to the complaint, Arjun Singh (36), a resident of village Mashot, PO Jubli, tehsil Kupvi, in Shimla district, was undergoing treatment for a lung infection at IGMC. He had been taken for tests in the pulmonary block and was kept under observation for around two hours on Bed No. 8 in the male pulmonary ward due to breathing difficulties and low oxygen levels.

The complainant alleged that during a routine round, a doctor identified by the nameplate as Dr. Raghav Nirula questioned him about his admission and medical papers. Due to his medical condition and oxygen shortage, the patient claimed he was unable to respond appropriately, which led to an argument over the doctor's manner of speaking.

The complaint further alleged that the doctor became "aggressive, threatened the patient and repeatedly punched him on the face and body, causing bleeding from the nose and mouth and injuries to different parts of his body".

The patient also alleged that "during the incident, another doctor held his legs, preventing him from defending himself, and that the oxygen pipe attached to him broke during the alleged assault, putting his life at risk." The complainant's brother, who was present as an attendant, is stated to have recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

Following a call to the 112 emergency helpline at around 12:25 pm, a police team from the Lakkar Bazar police post reached the E-Block pulmonary ward of IGMC. The injured patient was examined, and a Medico-Legal Case was obtained before he was admitted for further treatment. His detailed statement was later recorded and attested, the police said.

The case has been registered against Dr. Raghav Nirula and another unidentified doctor, and the investigation has been entrusted to Sub-Inspector Daleep Kumar, in charge of the police post at Lakkar Bazar.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police (Shimla district) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the matter is being investigated on priority. "We have taken cognisance of the complaint and registered an FIR. All aspects of the case are being examined, including medical records and electronic evidence such as the video footage. Strict action will be taken as per law based on the findings of the investigation," he said.