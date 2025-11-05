FIR Registered Against Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring for Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Buta Singh

Kapurthala, Punjab: Punjab police registered an FIR against Punjab Congress President and MP Amrinder Singh alias Raja Warring for allegedly making derogatory and casteist remarks against former Union Home Minister Late Buta Singh.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Sarabjot Singh Sidhu, son of Late Buta Singh, under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Sections 353 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the complaint, Warring allegedly made the remarks while addressing a public gathering during the Tarn Taran bye-election campaign.

The complainant alleged that the statement was highly offensive, casteist, and defamatory, targeting both the late leader and the entire Mazhabi Sikh community. He stated that the use of expressions such as "Kala Mazhabi Sikh" and "Black Sikh" was deliberate and intended to humiliate members of the Scheduled Caste community in public view.

Police sources confirmed that the complaint alleges Warring's remarks have caused emotional distress, public outrage, and could disrupt communal harmony across Punjab.

Police have begun an inquiry into the allegations, and further investigation is underway.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has offered an unconditional apology for his alleged remarks.

In a post on X, he shared, "Deeply respectful of the late Sardar Buta Singh ji, who was like a father figure to me. I reiterate that I meant no disrespect to him. If my words caused any unintended hurt, I offer my sincerest and unconditional apologies."

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission took a suo motu notice of the language allegedly used.

Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the matter came to the Commission's attention through social media, where a video of the Congress leader allegedly making caste-based and racial remarks against the late Buta Singh was circulated.

Garhi said the Commission has sought a written reply from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring by November 6, while the Returning Officer of Tarn Taran has also been directed to submit a report on the incident by November 4.