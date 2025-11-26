Massive Fire at Dahisar RMMS Society: Three Seniors Rescued, No Casualties Reported | Watch

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a flat on the second floor of RMMS Society in Dahisar Anand Nagar, Mumbai. Five fire brigade vehicles arrived at the spot, and the firefighting operation got underway.

Three senior citizens stuck inside the flat were safely rescued, and people in the surrounding area were evacuated. The fire eventually got under control, and no loss of life was reported.

Over 50 EVs Destroyed as Massive Blaze in Kota Showroom

In a separate incident in Rajasthan’s Kota, over 50 electric vehicles were destroyed after a massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom on Wednesday morning, police said. A short circuit is speculated to have started the fire, which quickly spread throughout the building.

Firefighters battled the flames for over an hour after four fire engines from the Kota fire department were dispatched to the scene, keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses.

Visuals from the scene demonstrated personnel tackling rising blazes as witnesses helped pull out half-burnt electric bikes and scooters in an attempt to reduce losses. Many EV two-wheelers were totally damaged in spite of these efforts.

The incident did not result in any injuries or casualties, according to the authorities. To find out the precise cause of the fire, police have opened a case and started an investigation; more information is still pending.