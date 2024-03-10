Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Fire Breaks Out in Company in Gujarat’s Valsad Area

A fire broke out in a company located in Sarigam GIDC area in Gujarat's Valsad area on Sunday.

Valsad: A fire broke out in a company located in Sarigam GIDC area in Gujarat's Valsad area on Sunday. 

Fire engines are present on the spot and are making efforts to douse the fire. 

So far, no casualties have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. (With inputs from ANI) 

 


 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 16:29 IST