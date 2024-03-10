Fire Breaks Out in Company in Gujarat’s Valsad Area | Image:ANI

Valsad: A fire broke out in a company located in Sarigam GIDC area in Gujarat's Valsad area on Sunday.

Fire engines are present on the spot and are making efforts to douse the fire.

#WATCH वलसाड, गुजरात: सरिगाम GIDC इलाके में स्थित एक कंपनी में आग लग गई। दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। pic.twitter.com/4q1ECR23Bz — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews)

So far, no casualties have been reported.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. (With inputs from ANI)



