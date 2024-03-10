Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:33 IST
Fire Breaks Out in Company in Gujarat’s Valsad Area
A fire broke out in a company located in Sarigam GIDC area in Gujarat's Valsad area on Sunday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire Breaks Out in Company in Gujarat’s Valsad Area | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Valsad: A fire broke out in a company located in Sarigam GIDC area in Gujarat's Valsad area on Sunday.
Fire engines are present on the spot and are making efforts to douse the fire.
Advertisement
So far, no casualties have been reported.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. (With inputs from ANI)
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2024 at 16:29 IST