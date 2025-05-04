Fire Breaks Out At Army Camp In Leh, No Casualties Or Injuries Reported

Leh: A massive fire broke out at an Army camp near Degree College in Leh on Sunday, leading to a panic like situation at the site. The blaze which erupted in the morning hours quickly spread through the building prompting the emergency teams to respond immediately. On information, the local police along with the Indian Army personnel and a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and initiated efforts control the fire.

According to reports, due to a swift and effective response, the blaze was brought under control, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

As per information, the fire incident occurred in the morning hours, and the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. The Army camp, which is a vital part of the Indian Army's presence in the region, was quickly evacuated, and personnel sprang into action to contain the fire. The prompt response of the Army personnel ensured that the situation was brought under control, preventing any damage or harm.

The Indian Army personnel responded swiftly and effectively to the fire and brought the blaze under control. The prompt action ensured that the fire did not spread, and the situation was brought under control.

As per reports, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.