Fire Breaks Out At BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's House, Blaze Brought Under Control
The Delhi Police forensics team are at the spot and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's residence in the early hours of Wednesday.
Three teams of the Delhi Fire Services reached the spot and the blaze has been brought under control.
The Delhi Police forensics team are at the spot and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
