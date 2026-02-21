Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Fire Breaks Out At Building in Delhi's Model Town, 5 Fire Tenders at Spot

Updated 21 February 2026 at 19:32 IST

Fire Breaks Out At Building in Delhi's Model Town, 5 Fire Tenders at Spot

Five fire engines have rushed to the spot, the Delhi Fire Department said.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Model Town area. Five fire engines have rushed to the spot, the Delhi Fire Department said.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 21 February 2026 at 19:32 IST