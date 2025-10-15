Updated 15 October 2025 at 04:05 IST
Fire Breaks Out At Cardboard Factory In Delhi's Narela
Delhi's Narela witnessed a cardboard factory fire, 26 fire tenders were deployed.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a cardboard manufacturing factory in the Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 of Narela in Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, an operation to douse the fire was launched immediately after receiving the alert on Tuesday.
Fire officer S.K. Dua said, "Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area Phase 2 in Narela. 26 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been controlled..."
No casualties have been reported so far, officials added.
Earlier, a separate fire incident was reported in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy locality, where around 45 shanties were gutted in the Bengali Basti area of Shahbad Daulatpur.
Police said they received information about the blaze at the Shahbad Dairy police station on August 31, following which personnel rushed to the spot and found multiple temporary huts engulfed in flames.
Published On: 15 October 2025 at 04:05 IST