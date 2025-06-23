Fire Breaks Out at Election Commission Office in Bengal During Kaliganj Bypoll Counting

New Delhi: A fire broke out inside the Central Election Commission's Bengal office during the vital vote counting process. The situation prompted fast action, and administrators promptly notified the fire department.

All staff members were safely evacuated, and attentive security guards on duty were able to put out the fire before the fire department arrived.

There have been no reports of casualties, and work at the office has resumed following a brief disturbance. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.



This is a developing story… We will update as soon as we get the information..