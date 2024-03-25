On Monday morning, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Alipur area | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Delhi Factory Fire: On Monday morning, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Alipur area. As many as 25 fire tenders are at the spot.

#WATCH | Delhi: Latest visuals from Alipur where a fire broke out at a factory. Firefighting operation underway. https://t.co/FbNwyo3Wsx pic.twitter.com/PdeAoTab6N — ANI (@ANI)

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

Delhi | A fire broke out at a factory in Alipur. 25 fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI)

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.