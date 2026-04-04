Fire Breaks Out At Gujarat Textile Company, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Kachchh: A massive fire broke out at the Texwool textile company located in the Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) in Gujarat's Kachchh district on Saturday evening. The blaze erupted at Tex Polymer, a used-clothing facility, creating an atmosphere of panic among residents. The incident led to an immediate response from the fire services, with teams from KASEZ, the municipal corporation, and the district administration rushing to the spot soon after the blaze was reported.

According to reports, the firefighting operations were underway to bring the situation under control.

As per district officials, at least 4 fire brigade teams were deployed to douse the flames. During the rescue operation, the teams successfully managed to avert any major disaster that could have involved massive conflagration and possible loss of life.

The fire at Texwool textile company is the latest in a series of incidents at industrial units in the region. Just a short while ago, another fire had broken out at a different clothing company within the KASEZ area, bringing forward concerns about safety and emergency preparedness.

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The officials are yet to determine the cause of the blaze, and the police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the inferno. "The fire at the used-clothing facility created an atmosphere of fear among locals," an official said.

Reports suggested that the fire was contained after hours of efforts. The Fire Department said firefighting operations are ongoing to ensure the situation remains under control. The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at industrial units in the Kandla SEZ, with calls for a thorough investigation into the cause of the blaze and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.