Fire Breaks Out At Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Godavari Hostel

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Godavari Hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday night, causing a panic-like situation in the hostel. An official of the Delhi Fire Services confirmed the incident saying that so far no injuries were reported in the fire incident. Reports suggested that the fire started from an air-conditioning unit and spread to an electrical panel board.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the fire at 10.18 pm. The fire tenders were rushed to the site and efforts to douse the fire were initiated. As per the official, the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. Meanwhile, several videos shared by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) showed flames and smoke coming from the electrical panel.

There was no immediate comment from the JNU administration regarding the incident.

The JNU students' union has criticised the university’s safety measures blaming the fire due to "poor safety measures" at the hostels and accused the JNU administration and Vice Chancellor of neglecting safety.