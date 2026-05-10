Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow's Rovers Restaurant | Visuals Inside

Lucknow: A fire broke out at the popular Rovers Cafe in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Sunday. Visuals from the spot showed thick plumes of smoke emerging from the kitchen area.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.

"The fire broke out in the kitchen on the ground floor of Rovers Restaurant…The fire has been extinguished, and there are no casualties," Fire Safety Officer Hazratganj, Ramkumar Rawat said.

As per initial investigation, a short circuit might have triggered the fire incident. Visuals from the spot indicate that the cafe has sustained significant damage. The police and fire department have started a detailed investigation into the matter.

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Further details are awaited.

In another incident, fire broke out outside the Prasar Bharati building in the national capital on Saturday. The fire department was alerted at 2:10 pm and subsequently eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Reports indicate that the fire originated in a transformer located outside the building. No casualties were reported in the incident.