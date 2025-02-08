Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a storeroom at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus coaching depot in Mumbai on Saturday night. According to the officials, the fire was quickly brought under control by firefighters and rescue operations were initiated.

The fire officials stated that the fire started around 10.35 pm in a storeroom of the coach depot, located close to the Khar station. The Mumbai fire brigade sent three fire engines to the spot, and with the help of the depot staff, the firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone due to the fire," a Western Railways (WR) spokesperson said.

The fire was confined to a non-passenger area and did not cause any damage or disrupt train operations, railway officials said.

A civic official said that multiple agencies, including the fire brigade, police, and ambulance services, were mobilised to respond to the fire. "A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire," the official added.