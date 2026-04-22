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Fire Breaks Out Near Punjabi Bagh Metro Station In Delhi | Watch

Fire breaks out at factory near Punjabi Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on Wednesday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Satyaki Baidya
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Fire Breaks Out Near Punjabi Bagh Metro Station In Delhi | Watch
Fire Breaks Out Near Punjabi Bagh Metro Station In Delhi | Watch | Image: ANI

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Liftbyte Automation Private Limited factory near Punjabi Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on Wednesday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

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Satyaki Baidya
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