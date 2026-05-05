Blaze at RBI Delhi HQ: Solar Panel Fire Triggers Emergency Response on Parliament Street
Fire erupts at RBI building in Delhi after a solar panel catches fire on the terrace. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot; situation brought under control.
- India News
- 1 min read
A fire broke out at the Reserve Bank of India building on the Parliament street on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to rush 6 fire tenders at the spot, said an official at the Delhi fire Services. An other officer said that they received a call regarding the fire breaking out in the solar panel on the terrace at around 1:05 PM.
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Firefighting operations are underway, and furthen details are awaited from authorities.
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