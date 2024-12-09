Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Rajouri Garden, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed

Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Rajouri Garden, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden market on Monday, authorities said.

"We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

The Delhi Fire Service shared a video showing massive plumes of smoke rising from the building involved in the fire incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Thick smoke blanketed the area, sparking panic among nearby shopkeepers.

Authorities have sealed off the vicinity to aid firefighting efforts.