Fire Breaks Out At Tent Warehouse In North East Delhi | Watch

Delhi: Fire broke out at a tent warehouse in the Jyoti Nagar police station area of ​​Delhi's North East District, reports indicated. Around 23 fire tenders have arrived at the scene, an official said, adding that no casualties have been reported.

Visuals from the spot show smoke rising from site, while flames are still visible, as fire personnel continue to douse the fumes.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer M.K. Chattopadhyay said, “Initially, 3-4 vehicles were sent, and some cylinders also caught fire. Around 23 vehicles have arrived here, and we have no reports of any casualties.”

Further details are awaited.

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In another incident from the national capital, a massive fire broke out in the forest area near the ​​Majlis Park. Efforts are on to douse the flames.