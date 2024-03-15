Updated March 15th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Bhopal’s Bagsewaniya Due to Illegal Gas Cylinder Filling

A fire broke out at a warehouse tent in Bhopal’s Bagsewaniya in Madhya Pradesh; fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
A fire broke out at a warehouse tent in Bhopal’s Bagsewaniya in Madhya Pradesh | Image:Republic
Advertisement

Bhopal Fire: A fire broke out at a warehouse tent in Bhopal’s Bagsewaniya in Madhya Pradesh. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

The accident took place while filling a gas cylinder illegally | Republic

As per reports, the fire was controlled in time. The accident took place while filling a gas cylinder illegally.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 12:52 IST