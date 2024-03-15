A fire broke out at a warehouse tent in Bhopal’s Bagsewaniya in Madhya Pradesh | Image:Republic

Bhopal Fire: A fire broke out at a warehouse tent in Bhopal’s Bagsewaniya in Madhya Pradesh. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

The accident took place while filling a gas cylinder illegally | Republic

As per reports, the fire was controlled in time. The accident took place while filling a gas cylinder illegally.