Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Noida’s Sector-9

Noida: A fire broke out at an electrical equipment warehouse in B-Block, Sector-9, Noida on Sunday evening. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire service received information around 5:15 pm.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar confirmed that the blaze was successfully brought under control.

“This is B-Block in Sector-9. The fire service got the information at 5:15 pm, we rushed the fire tenders to the spot. There is an electrical equipment warehouse of Shiva Electrical. We had doused the fire. We were finding it difficult to enter due to smoke, but we have doused the fire,” Kumar told PTI.

Officials reported no casualties in the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and extent of damage are awaited.