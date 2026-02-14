Updated 14 February 2026 at 20:14 IST
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Mundka, 20 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory in West Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday. 20 fire tenders have rushed to the spot, the Delhi fire service said, adding that the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
