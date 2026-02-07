Updated 7 February 2026 at 18:05 IST
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Locked Flat In Vasant Kunj's Ganga Yamuna Apartment
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Locked Flat In Vasant Kunj's Ganga Yamuna Apartment (Representational) | Image: ANI
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a flat in Ganga Yamuna Apartment in Vasant Kunj, south west Delhi, on Saturday afternoon. As per reports, the flat was locked and no one was inside when the fire started.
The incident took place shortly after 3 pm, following which fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the blaze.
Further details into the matter area awaited.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 7 February 2026 at 17:56 IST