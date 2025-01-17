sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:04 IST, January 17th 2025

Fire Breaks Out in Rooftop Room in South Kolkata Building

A fire broke out on Friday in a rooftop room of a five-storey building in south Kolkata's Hungerford Street, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire Breaks Out in Rooftop Room in South Kolkata Building | Image: PTI

Kolkata: A fire broke out on Friday in a rooftop room of a five-storey building in south Kolkata's Hungerford Street, an official said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, she said.

The blaze in a standalone room on the roof of the five-storey building was reported at 1.20 pm and was brought under control by 2 pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, a police official said. 

Updated 15:04 IST, January 17th 2025