Published 17:02 IST, November 13th 2024

Fire Breaks Out in South Kolkata Market

A fire broke out Wednesday in a south Kolkata market near Anwar Shah Road. 16 fire tenders were deployed, with no injuries or trapped individuals reported.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: ANI
16:25 IST, November 13th 2024