Published 17:02 IST, November 13th 2024
Fire Breaks Out in South Kolkata Market
A fire broke out Wednesday in a south Kolkata market near Anwar Shah Road. 16 fire tenders were deployed, with no injuries or trapped individuals reported.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire broke out in Sandhya market, Kolkata | Image: ANI
16:25 IST, November 13th 2024