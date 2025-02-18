sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Russia-Ukraine War | Mamata Banerjee | Ranveer Allahbadia | Champions Trophy 2025 | Delta Airlines plane crash | Harish Salve | Maha Kumbh |

Updated 16:46 IST, February 18th 2025

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out In Triveni Express Coming From Prayagraj

A fire broke out in the Triveni Express near Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fire Breaks Out in Triveni Express from Prayagraj, Panic Ensues as Passengers Evacuate | VIDEO
Fire Breaks Out in Triveni Express from Prayagraj, Panic Ensues as Passengers Evacuate | VIDEO | Image: Republic

Prayagraj: A fire broke out in the Triveni Express near Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday. 

No casualties were reported in the incident. 

The fire has been brought under control, officials said. 

Fire Breaks Out in Triveni Express Near Sonbhadra | WATCH

 This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 16:33 IST, February 18th 2025