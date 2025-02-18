BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out In Triveni Express Coming From Prayagraj

Fire Breaks Out in Triveni Express from Prayagraj, Panic Ensues as Passengers Evacuate | VIDEO | Image: Republic

Prayagraj: A fire broke out in the Triveni Express near Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire has been brought under control, officials said.

Fire Breaks Out in Triveni Express Near Sonbhadra | WATCH