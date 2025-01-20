Fire Breaks Out near Kinnar Akhara Camp at Maha Kumbh, Doused

Mahakumbh Nagar: A fire broke out near the Kinnar Akhara camp in Sector 16 at the Maha Kumbh Mela here on Monday, officials said. There were no casualties in the incident.

This comes a day after a big fire triggered by a cylinder blast engulfed 18 tents in Sector 19 at the world's largest religious gathering.

"Around 9.30 am, personnel stationed at the tower under the Ann Kshetra fire station noticed smoke rising near the Kinnar Akhara camp and immediately informed the control room," a fire department official said.

Fire department vehicles and personnel patrolling the area were dispatched to the spot without delay. However, by the time they reached the spot, people had already doused the flames using water and sand, the official said.

"Inspection revealed that a small tent at the Shri Hari Divya Sadhna Peeth camp caught fire. Thankfully, there were no casualties," the official added.